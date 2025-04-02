Investors Brace for U.S. Tariffs Amid Political Tension in Emerging Markets

On Wednesday, investors steered clear of riskier emerging markets, anticipating significant announcements regarding U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, South African assets experienced a downturn, partly due to inadequate political backing for a budget bill.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil an extensive array of trade tariffs aimed at various international partners, with immediate implementation anticipated. Economies heavily dependent on trade, especially those with notable deficits with the U.S., such as China, Mexico, and South Africa, are bracing for impact.

Despite investor caution, MSCI's indexes ended the last quarter on a positive note, driven by expectations that emerging market governments will pursue favorable trade agreements with the U.S. However, balancing these negotiations with domestic priorities remains a critical challenge, especially in politically sensitive sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)