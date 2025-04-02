Left Menu

Investors Brace for U.S. Tariffs Amid Political Tension in Emerging Markets

Investors shunned emerging markets waiting for U.S. tariff details. South African assets fell due to political issues. Developing economies with U.S. trade deficits risk being affected. MSCI's indexes for emerging markets remained stable. Challenges persist as countries aim for trade deals while managing domestic priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, investors steered clear of riskier emerging markets, anticipating significant announcements regarding U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, South African assets experienced a downturn, partly due to inadequate political backing for a budget bill.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil an extensive array of trade tariffs aimed at various international partners, with immediate implementation anticipated. Economies heavily dependent on trade, especially those with notable deficits with the U.S., such as China, Mexico, and South Africa, are bracing for impact.

Despite investor caution, MSCI's indexes ended the last quarter on a positive note, driven by expectations that emerging market governments will pursue favorable trade agreements with the U.S. However, balancing these negotiations with domestic priorities remains a critical challenge, especially in politically sensitive sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

