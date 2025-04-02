Assam's Fiscal Progress: A Leap Towards Stability
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the budget utilisation for the 2024-25 fiscal year reached 86%, up from 80% the previous year. Capital expenditure increased by 18%, reflecting the state's commitment to infrastructure. The new fiscal year begins with a cash balance of Rs 3,035 crore.
In a remarkable financial achievement, Assam's budget utilisation for the 2024-25 fiscal year climbed to 86%, a notable increase from the previous year's 80%, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Sarma highlighted an 18% rise in capital expenditure, emphasizing the government's dedication to bolstering infrastructure and long-term growth. The CM reported total expenditure for FY'25 at Rs 1,44,617 crore.
Finance Minister Ajanta Neog presented the upcoming fiscal year's budget, introducing various incentives while maintaining fiscal discipline, aligning with upcoming assembly elections. The state enters the new financial year with a robust cash balance of Rs 3,035 crore.
