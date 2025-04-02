Dausa Tragedy: Man's Life Ends in Fatal Dispute

In a tragic turn of events, middle-aged Vishnu Khatik, a resident of Delhi, ended his life by shooting himself after a heated argument at his brother's in-laws' residence in the Khatik locality of Dausa. The incident occurred on Tuesday night and swiftly attracted local concern.

Reports indicate that an intense personal argument led Khatik to take such a drastic step. His brother, present during the discord, attempted unsuccessfully to dissuade him. Despite being rushed to the hospital by family members, Khatik was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Local law enforcement, including Police CO Ravi Prakash Sharma, Kotwal Sudhir Upadhyay, and DO Jawan Singh, arrived quickly at the scene. They engaged with family members while the Forensic Science Laboratory team collected evidence. An investigation is ongoing as the authorities piece together details surrounding this unfortunate incident.

