Left Menu

Dausa Tragedy: Man's Life Ends in Fatal Dispute

A man from Delhi, Vishnu Khatik, fatally shot himself following a dispute at his brother's in-laws' home in Dausa. Despite family intervention, Vishnu took his own life, and authorities have initiated an investigation. The incident, which shook the local community, drew the attention of police and forensic teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:34 IST
Dausa Tragedy: Man's Life Ends in Fatal Dispute
Sudhir Kumar Upadhyay (Police Station Officer Kotwali Police Station Dausa) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, middle-aged Vishnu Khatik, a resident of Delhi, ended his life by shooting himself after a heated argument at his brother's in-laws' residence in the Khatik locality of Dausa. The incident occurred on Tuesday night and swiftly attracted local concern.

Reports indicate that an intense personal argument led Khatik to take such a drastic step. His brother, present during the discord, attempted unsuccessfully to dissuade him. Despite being rushed to the hospital by family members, Khatik was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Local law enforcement, including Police CO Ravi Prakash Sharma, Kotwal Sudhir Upadhyay, and DO Jawan Singh, arrived quickly at the scene. They engaged with family members while the Forensic Science Laboratory team collected evidence. An investigation is ongoing as the authorities piece together details surrounding this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025