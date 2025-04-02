Derailed Coaches in Vizianagaram Cause Train Disruption

In a significant railway incident, the Nanded-Sambalpur Express experienced a derailment with two of its coaches coming off-track at the Vizianagaram Station Yard on Wednesday. Officials from the Waltair division reported that the derailed coaches included the General Seating coach, placed adjacent to the Sitting cum Luggage Rake at the train's rear, and the derailment occurred at approximately 11:56 am.

Authorities quickly responded by detaching the affected coaches, allowing the train to continue its journey at 12:47 pm, with all passengers reportedly safe and no injuries recorded. Officials confirmed the train moved at a low speed when the incident happened. Meanwhile, the Downline (Visakhapatnam-Palasa) was restored promptly, ensuring the continuity of scheduled train services. Passengers were provided with refreshments and water during the delay.

This occurrence closely follows a more severe derailment on March 30, where 11 coaches of the Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express came off the tracks near Nergundi Station in Odisha, leading to one fatality and eight injuries. The unfortunate event compelled officials to conduct an inquiry into the causes of the accident. Affected passengers were transferred to a special train to reach their destination.

