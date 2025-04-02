Northern Coalfields Employee Falls Victim to Rs 2.27 Crore Stock Market Scam

A Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) employee has become embroiled in a major financial scam after allegedly falling victim to a fraudulent stock market scheme. The case involves Yugal Kishore Tiwari and reportedly results in losses amounting to Rs 2.27 crore.

On January 13, 2025, Tiwari encountered a promising but deceptive opportunity through a WhatsApp message. This link led him to download a spurious trading application, which purportedly offered quick profits via stock trading.

Tiwari invested Rs 1.46 crore in 24 transactions, while his niece added Rs 81 lakh through 10 transactions. The matter has been reported to the authorities, and an investigation is being conducted, according to cyber cell in-charge Rajesh Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)