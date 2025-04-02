Lalu Prasad Yadav Hospitalized: Ex-CM En Route to AIIMS for Further Treatment

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav, was admitted to Paras Hospital on Wednesday following a decline in his health condition. Yadav is expected to be transferred to AIIMS Delhi for further medical care.

Dr. Prakash Sinha, Head of Pulmonary Medicine at Paras Hospital, stated that Yadav arrived with fever and a low response but quickly reacted positively to treatments. Yadav engaged in conversations, and preparations for his transfer to Delhi are underway.

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and Lalu's son, reassured the public about his father's health. 'He is currently stable and will proceed to Delhi AIIMS soon for further treatment; he's a resilient person and will recuperate swiftly,' Tejashwi stated. Further updates are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)