Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Yadav Hospitalized: Ex-CM En Route to AIIMS for Further Treatment

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been hospitalized due to deteriorating health. Initially admitted to Paras Hospital, he is set to transfer to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment. His son Tejashwi Yadav confirms he is stable, reassuring that Lalu will recover soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:39 IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav Hospitalized: Ex-CM En Route to AIIMS for Further Treatment
RJD supremo and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves from Paras Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav, was admitted to Paras Hospital on Wednesday following a decline in his health condition. Yadav is expected to be transferred to AIIMS Delhi for further medical care.

Dr. Prakash Sinha, Head of Pulmonary Medicine at Paras Hospital, stated that Yadav arrived with fever and a low response but quickly reacted positively to treatments. Yadav engaged in conversations, and preparations for his transfer to Delhi are underway.

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and Lalu's son, reassured the public about his father's health. 'He is currently stable and will proceed to Delhi AIIMS soon for further treatment; he's a resilient person and will recuperate swiftly,' Tejashwi stated. Further updates are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025