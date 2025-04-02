Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Farmers Empowered with Home-Based Crop Procurement

Uttar Pradesh farmers can now engage in the government procurement of pulses and oilseeds from home under the Price Support Scheme. By selling crops at the Minimum Support Price, farmers receive payments within three days. This initiative involves both central and state governments and special procurement centers.

In a groundbreaking move, Uttar Pradesh farmers can now sell their pulses and oilseeds directly to the government without leaving their homes. The Price Support Scheme, which kicked off on Wednesday, facilitates this process until June 30, offering farmers the government-determined Minimum Support Price.

Rohit Jaiman, the state head of NAFED, assured that payments would reach farmers' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts within three working days. The initiative, a collaborative effort between central and state authorities, involves setting up purchase centers across crop-producing districts.

Farmers looking for more information can dial the helpline 18002101222. Under this scheme, the MSP for different crops, including tur, gram, lentil, and mustard, has been established to ensure fair compensation.

