Uttar Pradesh Farmers Empowered with Home-Based Crop Procurement

In a groundbreaking move, Uttar Pradesh farmers can now sell their pulses and oilseeds directly to the government without leaving their homes. The Price Support Scheme, which kicked off on Wednesday, facilitates this process until June 30, offering farmers the government-determined Minimum Support Price.

Rohit Jaiman, the state head of NAFED, assured that payments would reach farmers' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts within three working days. The initiative, a collaborative effort between central and state authorities, involves setting up purchase centers across crop-producing districts.

Farmers looking for more information can dial the helpline 18002101222. Under this scheme, the MSP for different crops, including tur, gram, lentil, and mustard, has been established to ensure fair compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)