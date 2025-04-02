BJP Criticizes Congress for Poverty and Inflation Amid Price Hikes

In a fiery accusation against the ruling Congress government, BJP state president and MLA BY Vijayendra lambasted the current administration for what he termed as chronic price hikes and unfulfilled promises. The criticism comes as part of an overnight protest staged by the BJP at Bengaluru's Freedom Park to spotlight these grievances.

Vijayendra took the stage to argue that despite early pledges of rapid promise fulfillment, the Congress government has struggled to deliver any meaningful implementation months into its tenure. He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to conduct statewide tours, criticizing the perceived lack of firsthand engagement with the general populace.

Continuing his attack, Vijayendra suggested that the state government was out of touch, citing increased costs in daily essentials like petrol, diesel, and milk, as well as hikes in government hospital fees. The BJP's latest effort, the Jana Aakrosh Yatra, is set to commence on April 7. Organized in protest against price hikes and alleged misallocations of reservations and funds, it underscores growing dissatisfaction with the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)