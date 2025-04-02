Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress for Poverty and Inflation Amid Price Hikes

BJP state president Vijayendra criticizes the Congress government for failing to implement promises and burdening citizens with price hikes. Amid protests, he challenges Karnataka's leadership to address rising costs and misallocated resources, highlighting issues such as increased fuel prices and ineffective social schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:23 IST
BJP Criticizes Congress for Poverty and Inflation Amid Price Hikes
BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery accusation against the ruling Congress government, BJP state president and MLA BY Vijayendra lambasted the current administration for what he termed as chronic price hikes and unfulfilled promises. The criticism comes as part of an overnight protest staged by the BJP at Bengaluru's Freedom Park to spotlight these grievances.

Vijayendra took the stage to argue that despite early pledges of rapid promise fulfillment, the Congress government has struggled to deliver any meaningful implementation months into its tenure. He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to conduct statewide tours, criticizing the perceived lack of firsthand engagement with the general populace.

Continuing his attack, Vijayendra suggested that the state government was out of touch, citing increased costs in daily essentials like petrol, diesel, and milk, as well as hikes in government hospital fees. The BJP's latest effort, the Jana Aakrosh Yatra, is set to commence on April 7. Organized in protest against price hikes and alleged misallocations of reservations and funds, it underscores growing dissatisfaction with the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025