Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Debate in Lok Sabha

Congress leader KC Venugopal criticized the BJP over the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it divisive and unconstitutional. In contrast, government leaders hailed it as a measure to bring transparency to Waqf management. The bill aims to improve Waqf administration and overcome previous legislative shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:52 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Debate in Lok Sabha
Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery Lok Sabha session, Congress leader KC Venugopal launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, condemning the Waqf Amendment Bill as a "dangerous, divisive law" that contravenes constitutional principles. He lambasted the ruling party for ignoring urgent issues such as unemployment and farmers' demands while focusing on divisive legislation.

Venugopal asserted that the BJP's priority lies in dividing the nation along religious lines and infringing on minority rights. He condemned the bill, vowing that Congress would staunchly defend citizens' fundamental rights and the secular values of the country.

Conversely, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh defended the bill, asserting it sought to inject transparency into Waqf property management for the welfare of Muslims. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized that the bill, preceding the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, aimed to leverage vast Waqf estates for socio-economic upliftment, resisting any retrospective application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025