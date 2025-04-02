Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Debate in Lok Sabha
Congress leader KC Venugopal criticized the BJP over the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it divisive and unconstitutional. In contrast, government leaders hailed it as a measure to bring transparency to Waqf management. The bill aims to improve Waqf administration and overcome previous legislative shortcomings.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery Lok Sabha session, Congress leader KC Venugopal launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, condemning the Waqf Amendment Bill as a "dangerous, divisive law" that contravenes constitutional principles. He lambasted the ruling party for ignoring urgent issues such as unemployment and farmers' demands while focusing on divisive legislation.
Venugopal asserted that the BJP's priority lies in dividing the nation along religious lines and infringing on minority rights. He condemned the bill, vowing that Congress would staunchly defend citizens' fundamental rights and the secular values of the country.
Conversely, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh defended the bill, asserting it sought to inject transparency into Waqf property management for the welfare of Muslims. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized that the bill, preceding the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, aimed to leverage vast Waqf estates for socio-economic upliftment, resisting any retrospective application.
(With inputs from agencies.)
