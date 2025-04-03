Left Menu

Illegal Amazon Timber Flow: Unmasking a Global Scandal

An investigation by the Environmental Investigation Agency reveals that almost 2,000 container ships carrying illegally harvested timber from the Brazilian Amazon have reached Europe and the U.S. This timber, linked to environmental crimes and corruption in Brazil, taints international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An investigative report by the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) has uncovered a significant flow of illegally harvested Amazonian timber reaching Europe and the U.S., despite international efforts to curb such trade.

Using satellite imagery and various industry sources, the report traces 53,000 cubic meters of timber tied to illegal activities. The EIA highlights flawed regulations and corrupt practices enabling this black market.

Authorities like Para's SEMAS vow to bolster oversight, but the investigation names numerous companies, including American and European importers, linked to this scandal involving protected species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

