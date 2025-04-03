Illegal Amazon Timber Flow: Unmasking a Global Scandal

An investigative report by the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) has uncovered a significant flow of illegally harvested Amazonian timber reaching Europe and the U.S., despite international efforts to curb such trade.

Using satellite imagery and various industry sources, the report traces 53,000 cubic meters of timber tied to illegal activities. The EIA highlights flawed regulations and corrupt practices enabling this black market.

Authorities like Para's SEMAS vow to bolster oversight, but the investigation names numerous companies, including American and European importers, linked to this scandal involving protected species.

(With inputs from agencies.)