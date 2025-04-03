Illegal Amazon Timber Flow: Unmasking a Global Scandal
An investigation by the Environmental Investigation Agency reveals that almost 2,000 container ships carrying illegally harvested timber from the Brazilian Amazon have reached Europe and the U.S. This timber, linked to environmental crimes and corruption in Brazil, taints international markets.
An investigative report by the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) has uncovered a significant flow of illegally harvested Amazonian timber reaching Europe and the U.S., despite international efforts to curb such trade.
Using satellite imagery and various industry sources, the report traces 53,000 cubic meters of timber tied to illegal activities. The EIA highlights flawed regulations and corrupt practices enabling this black market.
Authorities like Para's SEMAS vow to bolster oversight, but the investigation names numerous companies, including American and European importers, linked to this scandal involving protected species.
