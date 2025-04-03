Left Menu

Tariffs Trigger Tumble in Sportswear Stocks

U.S. President Trump has announced significant tariff hikes on key sourcing nations, impacting major sportswear brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma. These tariffs have led to substantial drops in their stock prices due to increased production costs in Vietnam, Indonesia, and China, critical manufacturing locations for these companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:04 IST
Tariffs Trigger Tumble in Sportswear Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The sportswear giants Nike, Adidas, and Puma experienced a significant hit in their share values on Thursday. The decline follows the U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of increased tariffs on countries that are crucial manufacturing hubs for these brands, such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

Vietnam is now facing a 46% tariff, while tariffs on Cambodia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia have also seen sharp rises. China's tariffs increased by an additional 34 percentage points. These hikes are expected to disproportionately affect sportswear brands that rely heavily on Vietnam for their production needs, according to analyst Cedric Rossi.

Nike, which manufactures a substantial portion of its products in Vietnam, saw its shares drop by 6.5%. Adidas and Puma shares fell by 9% and 8.5% respectively, reflecting the market's reaction to the potential impact of these tariffs. Vietnam remains a key production site for both Nike and Adidas, emphasizing the significant repercussions of these tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025