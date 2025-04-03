Left Menu

Lok Sabha Passes Controversial Waqf Reform Bill Amid Heated Debate

Jammu and Kashmir JD(U) president GM Shaheen emphasizes the need for transparency after the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025. The bill seeks to reform Waqf management and allegations of misuse of Waqf property, aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in the administration of Waqf properties.

Jammu and Kashmir JD(U) president GM Shaheen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Lok Sabha has passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, promising significant reforms in the administration of Waqf properties. GM Shaheen, JD(U)'s Jammu and Kashmir president, hailed the potential for enhanced transparency that this legislation could bring to the management of Waqf and Dargah properties.

Shaheen specifically raised concerns about previous misuse, alleging that numerous properties in states like Jharkhand were converted into luxury accommodations, with resources being improperly diverted. The bill proposes to strengthen oversight mechanisms, reduce mandatory board contributions, and introduce a centralized portal for property management.

The legislation saw a polarizing debate in the Lok Sabha, with the BJP and its allies supporting the bill while the INDIA bloc opposed it, emphasizing transparency and improved governance. The bill now awaits consideration in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

