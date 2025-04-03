Left Menu

Battery Energy Storage Boost: Funding Challenges & Budget Adjustments

The Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) faced a setback as no funds were released in FY25 due to projects' failure to achieve financial closure. Revised budget allocations have been made to adapt to falling battery costs, while the scheme's capacity has expanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:35 IST
Battery Energy Storage Boost: Funding Challenges & Budget Adjustments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

No funds were released under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in FY25, as reported to Parliament on Thursday. The setback was due to none of the projects reaching financial closure.

In September 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the VGF Scheme to support BESS development. Minister of State for Power, Shripad Naik, explained that according to the scheme guidelines, 10% of the VGF is intended for disbursement after financial closure. As this was not achieved, there were no expenditures during 2024-25.

Despite an initial budgetary provision of Rs 96 crore for 1,000 MWh of BESS in 2024-25, revised allocations were made in response to decreasing BESS costs. The funding reduced from Rs 96 lakh to Rs 46 lakh per MWh, and the scheme's capacity increased from 4,000 MWh to 13,200 MWh. Oversight of the scheme is managed by the Central Electricity Authority with the Ministry of Power ensuring efficient fund utilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025