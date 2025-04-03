Delhi's Night Food Market: A Culinary Delight Under Salimgarh Fort's Shadow

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is gearing up to launch a night food market adjacent to the historic Salimgarh Fort, promising a unique culinary experience for food enthusiasts. This initiative, set to operate from 6 pm to 10 pm, will showcase Old Delhi's iconic street food vendors from Chandni Chowk and Ward No 74.

In an effort to ensure a hassle-free and organized experience, the MCD has engaged with stakeholders such as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to optimize traffic flow. Initially, a selected number of 50 certified vendors will participate in this pilot project. The civic body will impose a rent and sanitation fee on these vendors, who will exclusively sell street food items. Final decisions on the stall designs will hinge on both vendor and public feedback.

This gastronomical endeavor aims to boost the visibility of Old Delhi's street vendors while curbing unauthorized encroachments. Concurrently, a newly formed eight-member high-level committee, led by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, will accelerate infrastructure projects across Delhi, ensuring prompt completion of roads, flyovers, and expressways. The committee, comprising key officials from various departments, will focus on eliminating bureaucratic overlaps and enhancing coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)