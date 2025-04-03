Poonam Gupta Appointed as RBI Deputy Governor
Poonam Gupta, Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), is appointed as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Filling this key position concludes a vacancy and stabilizes the central bank's top leadership. Gupta brings significant experience from the IMF, World Bank, and academia.
- Country:
- India
The government has appointed Poonam Gupta, currently the Director General of NCAER, as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a position left vacant since January. According to a statement released by the central bank, Gupta's tenure will extend for three years from her date of joining or until further orders.
Poonam Gupta's appointment means all four Deputy Governor positions at RBI are now occupied, ensuring complete leadership at the helm of RBI's decision-making process. A renowned figure in economic policy, Gupta is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and has extensive international experience, having served in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
Gupta's academic career is equally impressive, with teaching stints at the Delhi School of Economics and the University of Maryland, and she was an RBI Chair Professor at NIPFP. Her credentials include a Master's and PhD in Economics from the University of Maryland and a Master's from Delhi School of Economics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
