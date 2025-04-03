Left Menu

Poonam Gupta Appointed as RBI Deputy Governor

Poonam Gupta, Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), is appointed as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Filling this key position concludes a vacancy and stabilizes the central bank's top leadership. Gupta brings significant experience from the IMF, World Bank, and academia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:51 IST
Poonam Gupta Appointed as RBI Deputy Governor
Poonam Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

The government has appointed Poonam Gupta, currently the Director General of NCAER, as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a position left vacant since January. According to a statement released by the central bank, Gupta's tenure will extend for three years from her date of joining or until further orders.

Poonam Gupta's appointment means all four Deputy Governor positions at RBI are now occupied, ensuring complete leadership at the helm of RBI's decision-making process. A renowned figure in economic policy, Gupta is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and has extensive international experience, having served in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Gupta's academic career is equally impressive, with teaching stints at the Delhi School of Economics and the University of Maryland, and she was an RBI Chair Professor at NIPFP. Her credentials include a Master's and PhD in Economics from the University of Maryland and a Master's from Delhi School of Economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025