Intensified Search in Udhampur: Security Forces Hunt Suspects
Security forces have launched a search operation in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, after spotting two suspects. Authorities appeal for public cooperation to ensure peace. Earlier, a joint operation in Kathua resulted in casualties and recovery of arms. The situation remains tense as forces continue their efforts.
Security forces have initiated a robust search operation after two suspects were sighted in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Udhampur-Reasi Range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, informed ANI on Thursday that the search was launched following reports of suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to track down the individuals, with authorities focusing on the border area near Ujh River.
Police officials are working diligently to maintain peace and stability, urging residents to promptly report any unusual activities. DIG Bhat assured the public of their commitment to ensuring safety, requesting community vigilance and cooperation in the ongoing security measures.
The search intensifies against the backdrop of recent escalations, including an exchange of fire in Kathua's Panjtirthi area. Joint operations have been conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), leading to the recovery of war-like stores. In the previous operation named 'Safiyan,' which commenced on March 23, four police personnel sacrificed their lives while confronting terrorists. The authorities continue to remain on high alert as the search progresses.
