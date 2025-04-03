Left Menu

Contentious Debate: Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Constitutional Concerns

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:06 IST
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated parliamentary debate, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi raised alarms over the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming it infringes on constitutional rights endowed to communities. Singhvi argued that the bill diminishes community rights and autonomy, branding it as a potential violation of Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution.

Singhvi asserted that the bill strips communities of their constitutionally guaranteed freedoms, likening it to a power play cloaked in legal jargon. He expressed that the bill should be viewed with suspicion, as it appears to prioritize government control over genuine reform, reducing institutional autonomy.

Meanwhile, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, asserting it is designed to empower the Muslim community. He highlighted provisions like the 'Right to Appeal' and announced the bill's renaming to UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development), emphasizing improvements in property management and legal recourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

