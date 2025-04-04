US Eyes Billion-Dollar Investment in Congo's Mineral Wealth Amid Rising Tensions

The United States is in discussions to channel billions into the mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo, with hopes of both turning a profit and aiding resolution of the eastern conflict, according to remarks by President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Africa.

Following a meeting with Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi, U.S. adviser Massad Boulos confirmed an accord regarding the future of a minerals-for-security deal, though specific details remain undisclosed.

As China currently dominates Congo's mining sector, the U.S. plans to introduce transparency and economic stimulation through American businesses, while also addressing crucial peace endeavors in the embattled eastern regions.

