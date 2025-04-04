US Eyes Billion-Dollar Investment in Congo's Mineral Wealth Amid Rising Tensions
The United States is negotiating to invest billions in the Democratic Republic of Congo's mineral sector and help resolve ongoing conflicts. Senior adviser Massad Boulos suggested U.S. companies might be involved, though details remain unspecified. The U.S. aims to promote peace and economic growth in this mineral-rich region.
The United States is in discussions to channel billions into the mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo, with hopes of both turning a profit and aiding resolution of the eastern conflict, according to remarks by President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Africa.
Following a meeting with Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi, U.S. adviser Massad Boulos confirmed an accord regarding the future of a minerals-for-security deal, though specific details remain undisclosed.
As China currently dominates Congo's mining sector, the U.S. plans to introduce transparency and economic stimulation through American businesses, while also addressing crucial peace endeavors in the embattled eastern regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congo
- US investment
- minerals
- Conflicts
- peace
- China
- mining
- economy
- growth
- Tshisekedi
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Strain as China Executes Canadians Amidst Trade Tensions
Market Jitters: China and Hong Kong Stocks Experience a Slump Amidst Tech Rally Volatility
Trump and Zelenskyy Chart Path to Peace with Strategic Dialogue
Boosting China's Services Sector: Path to Economic Growth
Global Corporations Invited to Share in China's Growth