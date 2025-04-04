Left Menu

US Eyes Billion-Dollar Investment in Congo's Mineral Wealth Amid Rising Tensions

The United States is negotiating to invest billions in the Democratic Republic of Congo's mineral sector and help resolve ongoing conflicts. Senior adviser Massad Boulos suggested U.S. companies might be involved, though details remain unspecified. The U.S. aims to promote peace and economic growth in this mineral-rich region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 01:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is in discussions to channel billions into the mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo, with hopes of both turning a profit and aiding resolution of the eastern conflict, according to remarks by President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Africa.

Following a meeting with Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi, U.S. adviser Massad Boulos confirmed an accord regarding the future of a minerals-for-security deal, though specific details remain undisclosed.

As China currently dominates Congo's mining sector, the U.S. plans to introduce transparency and economic stimulation through American businesses, while also addressing crucial peace endeavors in the embattled eastern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

