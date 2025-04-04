Left Menu

Argentina's Diplomatic Mission: Negotiating Tariff Reductions

Argentina's foreign minister met with U.S. officials to negotiate the reduction of tariffs imposed by President Trump. The meeting aimed to ease trade tensions and promote future bilateral trade. Argentina seeks to leverage ideological ties between its President Milei and Trump to foster favorable trade relations.

On April 3, Argentina's foreign minister engaged in critical trade discussions with top U.S. officials in Washington. The meeting sought to negotiate the reduction of tariffs announced by President Donald Trump just a day earlier, which imposed a minimum of 10% on almost all imports.

Argentina, having secured the minimum tariff level, aims to capitalize on ideological ties between its President Javier Milei and Trump to foster more favorable trade relations. Argentine officials have promised adjustments to trade barriers cited by the U.S., projecting completion in the near future.

A significant trade partner, Argentina did over $13 billion in bilateral trade with the U.S. last year. President Milei's visit to the U.S., potentially including a meeting with Trump, underscores the importance of strengthening economic ties amid global attempts to evade newly imposed tariffs.

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

