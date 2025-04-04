Argentina's Diplomatic Mission: Negotiating Tariff Reductions

On April 3, Argentina's foreign minister engaged in critical trade discussions with top U.S. officials in Washington. The meeting sought to negotiate the reduction of tariffs announced by President Donald Trump just a day earlier, which imposed a minimum of 10% on almost all imports.

Argentina, having secured the minimum tariff level, aims to capitalize on ideological ties between its President Javier Milei and Trump to foster more favorable trade relations. Argentine officials have promised adjustments to trade barriers cited by the U.S., projecting completion in the near future.

A significant trade partner, Argentina did over $13 billion in bilateral trade with the U.S. last year. President Milei's visit to the U.S., potentially including a meeting with Trump, underscores the importance of strengthening economic ties amid global attempts to evade newly imposed tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)