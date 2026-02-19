Left Menu

Top U.S. Officials Make Surprise Visit to Venezuela

General Francis Donovan and a senior Pentagon official surprised many with their visit to Venezuela to meet with high-ranking Venezuelan officials, according to a U.S. source who spoke anonymously to Reuters.

A top U.S. commander, General Francis Donovan, along with a senior Pentagon official, made a surprise visit to Venezuela on Wednesday, a U.S. official revealed to Reuters. The visit underscores the ongoing complexities in the relationship between the U.S. and Venezuela.

General Donovan, who oversees U.S. military operations in Latin America, was accompanied by Joseph Humire, an official responsible for Pentagon policy in the Americas. Their visit included meetings with senior Venezuelan officials, according to an official who did not want to be named.

The purpose of their visit remains unclear, but such high-level interactions could signal potential shifts or developments in diplomatic or military engagements between the U.S. and the Venezuelan government.

