Colombia's Fighter Jet Upgrade: A Swedish Acquisition Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Colombia announced on Thursday its intent to acquire up to 24 fighter jets from Swedish company Saab, marking a significant upgrade from its aging fleet of Israeli planes. This move comes as the nation navigates strained diplomatic relations following its severance of ties with Israel over the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The head of Colombia's Aerospace Force, Carlos Fernando Silva, confirmed negotiations with Saab are ongoing, and the finalized contract may result in a smaller number of jets being purchased. Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson verified that talks are progressing.

The transition from the Israeli-made Kfir jets, acquired in the 1980s, seeks to circumvent maintenance challenges since these services were exclusively handled by Israeli firms. The replacement strategy has been a considered move by successive Colombian governments.

