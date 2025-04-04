Sudan and South Sudan’s Resilient Transformation in Climate Early Warning Systems

Amidst significant challenges, Sudan and South Sudan are making remarkable strides in enhancing their early warning systems. This progress showcases both nations’ resilience and innovation as they integrate digital transformation into their weather and climate services, despite the hardships they face. With their commitment to climate adaptation, both countries have joined the global movement to build more robust, accessible, and timely climate services to safeguard their communities.

South Sudan: A New Era in Early Warning Systems

South Sudan has marked a historic milestone in its efforts to combat the impacts of climate change. In February 2025, the country began transmitting meteorological data internationally for the first time, thanks to collaborative efforts from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and South Sudan’s Meteorological Service. This momentous step has integrated South Sudan into the global weather and climate data network, enabling the country to share real-time data with the international community and improve its climate response.

As the country experiences more frequent and intense heatwaves due to climate change, South Sudan has also implemented its first-ever heatwave warning through the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP). The heatwave in February pushed temperatures above 40°C, which caused widespread health issues, including dozens of student heat stroke cases that led to the temporary closure of schools. Thanks to early warnings and effective use of CAP, authorities were able to take swift action to protect public health. This initiative represents South Sudan’s proactive approach to addressing climate risks and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

The shift toward using CAP for heatwave warnings is just one aspect of a larger transformation in the nation’s early warning capabilities. South Sudan’s commitment to improving its climate services through digital platforms, timely information dissemination, and international data exchange is setting a model for climate resilience across the region.

Sudan’s Resilient Meteorological Service Amid War

Sudan has faced one of the most challenging circumstances in the region: a full-scale war that has displaced millions of people and created massive disruptions to normal life. Since April 2023, the Sudan Meteorological Authority (SMA) has been unable to access its main office, as its headquarters in Khartoum has been directly impacted by the ongoing conflict. Despite this, the SMA has shown incredible resilience and adaptability, continuing to operate remotely from locations in Port Sudan, Cairo, and Nairobi.

This persistence was made possible through the swift deployment of cloud-hosted infrastructure, with support from WMO and the CREWS Initiative. These digital solutions have ensured that SMA could continue its crucial work, including issuing timely warnings about imminent weather hazards such as floods. In fact, during the crisis, SMA successfully issued a flood warning that was disseminated through various digital channels, including a newly developed website, CAP Composer, and social media platforms. These warnings reached communities in flood-prone areas just in time, preventing potential loss of life and enabling emergency responders to take necessary actions.

The flood warning served as a critical example of how early warning systems can remain functional and effective even in the most difficult and dangerous conditions. By leveraging digital tools and cloud infrastructure, Sudan has demonstrated that resilience is not just about overcoming immediate physical barriers, but also about innovating in the face of adversity.

Digital Innovation Transforming Climate Services Across the Region

The advancements in Sudan and South Sudan are part of a broader, continent-wide initiative spearheaded by the WMO with support from NORCAP and the CREWS Initiative. This collaboration, initiated in 2022, has been working tirelessly to digitize the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) across Africa. With a focus on improving weather and climate services, the initiative addresses critical gaps in technology adoption, capacity building, and service delivery.

Key components of this ongoing transformation include:

Enhanced Real-Time Data Collection and International Data Exchange: Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) are being installed across both nations, and a seamless data exchange system (via wis2box) has been established, enabling the real-time sharing of weather data with global meteorological networks.

Access to Global Forecasts and Satellite Data: By improving access to global forecasting models and satellite imagery, both countries can now rely on more accurate and timely predictions for weather events. This enables more informed decision-making and better preparation for extreme weather events.

Web-Based Digital Services: Both countries have developed user-friendly web platforms that provide communities with easy access to weather information, climate monitoring, and early warning alerts. These platforms also incorporate interactive data visualizations, enhancing their accessibility and usability.

Implementation of CAP for Warnings: By adopting the Common Alerting Protocol, both Sudan and South Sudan have streamlined their warning systems, ensuring that alerts reach the population through multiple channels, including websites, mobile applications, and social media.

Cloud-Based Infrastructure for Scalability and Sustainability: Cloud-hosted solutions have been pivotal in ensuring the continuity of services during the political and logistical challenges faced by both nations. These solutions provide scalable, reliable, and accessible infrastructure for climate services, ensuring they can grow and adapt to future demands.

Training and Capacity Building: In parallel with these technical advancements, the WMO and its partners are providing training and capacity-building opportunities for NMHS staff. This ensures that local meteorologists and climate experts have the skills and knowledge necessary to operate and maintain these new technologies.

Promoting Open-Source Solutions: Open-source software is being leveraged to foster collaboration between NMHSs and to ensure system interoperability across countries. This allows the adoption of digital public goods, promoting sustainability and long-term cooperation in climate service delivery.

The Road Ahead: Building Climate Resilience for All

The ongoing work in Sudan and South Sudan is not just about overcoming present challenges, but about preparing these nations for the future. With climate change continuing to intensify, particularly in regions like Africa, the ability to anticipate, monitor, and respond to extreme weather events is more critical than ever.

Through international cooperation, digital innovation, and a steadfast commitment to resilience, Sudan and South Sudan are not only strengthening their own climate services but are contributing to the larger global effort to ensure that Early Warnings for All becomes a reality. These early warning systems are helping to safeguard vulnerable communities, protect livelihoods, and reduce the impacts of climate change, making both countries stronger and more adaptive in the face of environmental uncertainties.

As the global community continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, the examples set by Sudan and South Sudan provide hope and inspiration. Their story is one of resilience, innovation, and the transformative power of digital technology in the fight against climate-related disasters.