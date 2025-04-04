Gold Prices Plunge Amid US Tariff Tensions

Gold prices in the national capital saw a significant drop of Rs 1,350, falling to Rs 93,000 per 10 grams on Friday, as international markets displayed a weak trend, according to the All India Sarafa Association. This decline halts a record-setting five-day rally for the precious metal in the region.

On Thursday, the gold with 99.9 per cent purity reached a fresh peak of Rs 94,350 per 10 grams, an increase of Rs 200. Similarly, gold of 99.5 per cent purity saw a decline of Rs 1,350, settling at Rs 92,550 per 10 grams, down from a previous high of Rs 93,900 per 10 grams.

According to Chintan Mehta, CEO of Abans Financial Services, the reduction in gold prices is linked to a diminished safe-haven demand after new tariffs were implemented by US President Trump. Meanwhile, silver prices plummeted by Rs 5,000, marking its steepest fall in four months.

(With inputs from agencies.)