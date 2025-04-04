China's Tit-for-Tat Tariffs Deepen Trade War

China has responded to U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump with its own series of counters, further exacerbating the trade standoff between the two global superpowers. Beijing's measures include additional 34% levies on all American goods and stringent export restrictions on rare earth elements.

The Chinese government also placed limitations on around 30 U.S. organizations, predominantly within the defense sector, further tightening its grip amid Trump's tariff regime. China's finance ministry denounced the U.S. tariffs as unilateral bullying, not compliant with international trade norms.

China is challenging the recent tariffs at the World Trade Organization, labeling them as a straightforward violation of global trade rules. Both nations continue to navigate the turbulent trade waters, as agricultural and defense sectors remain heavily impacted by these tit-for-tat policies.

