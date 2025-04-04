Minister Calls for Urgent Action Against Fake Paneer Sales

Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has called upon Union Health Minister JP Nadda to take immediate action against the proliferation of counterfeit and adulterated paneer in the market. Through a letter sent on Friday, Joshi highlighted the surge in complaints reported by the National Consumer Helpline regarding fake paneer sales.

Joshi emphasized the urgency of implementing strict measures to protect public health and restore consumer trust. He noted the growing public apprehension concerning food quality and safety, stressing how vital paneer is as a primary nutritional source for many consumers.

The minister underlined the potential health risks posed by consuming such adulterated products, pointing out that they could lead to severe or chronic health issues. He urged adherence to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, ensuring food safety standards are maintained across India to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)