Left Menu

EU Emissions Trading System Sees 5% Drop in Carbon Emissions

The European Union's emissions trading system (ETS) reported a 5% decrease in carbon dioxide emissions in 2024, largely due to cuts in the power sector. The system regulates around 45% of the EU's greenhouse gases, encouraging reductions by requiring businesses to pay for their emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:00 IST
EU Emissions Trading System Sees 5% Drop in Carbon Emissions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission announced a 5% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions regulated under the EU's emissions trading system (ETS) for 2024. This significant decrease is primarily fueled by the power sector's shift towards renewable energy sources.

The ETS governs approximately 45% of the EU's greenhouse gas emissions, enforcing manufacturers, power companies, and airlines to purchase allowances for their carbon output. According to the Commission, these efforts have brought emissions to nearly 50% below the levels of 2005, with a target of a 62% reduction by 2030.

Power sector emissions saw a 12% drop, driven by an 8% increase in electricity from renewables and a 5% rise from nuclear sources. Meanwhile, aviation emissions increased by 15%, attributed to greater geographical coverage. The expansion of the ETS to include maritime emissions reported 72 million tons of CO2 in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025