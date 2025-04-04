Left Menu

AIMPLB to Launch Nationwide Protest Against Controversial Waqf Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) plans to protest and take legal action against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, recently approved by the Indian government. This bill is criticized for potentially harming Waqf properties, with AIMPLB urging national organizations and citizens to support their cause.

Maulana Muhammad Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced impending nationwide protests and legal actions against the recently approved Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025. Passed by both houses of India's parliament, the bill faces opposition from national organizations and citizens who argue it's damaging to Waqf properties and the democratic ethos.

AIMPLB General Secretary, Maulana Muhammad Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi, condemned the bill as divisive, suggesting it masks governmental missteps. 'This authoritarian approach is unacceptable,' Mujaddidi emphasized. He called for peaceful protests, with thorough legal preparations underway to counteract the bill, urging collective action from all justice-loving citizens.

Although the AIMPLB commended opposition parties that resisted the bill in parliament, it expressed disappointment in BJP allies who supported it, despite their secular image. The board reassured that the Muslim community would remain united and resilient in resisting the bill's implementation, regardless of pressure or political betrayal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

