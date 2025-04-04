Himachal's Agricultural Boost: HPAIC's Record Sales and Future Plans

The Himachal Pradesh Agro Industries Corporation (HPAIC) achieved notable sales of Rs 94.44 crore for the fiscal year FY25, alongside a gross profit of Rs 4.90 crore, as announced by Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

At the 261st Board of Directors meeting, Negi highlighted the corporation's net profit of Rs 1.64 crore and emphasized the importance of bolstering operations to benefit state farmers. Plans to use 45.65 Kanal of land for producing sugarcane and orange-based products were approved to aid agricultural development.

Furthermore, Negi urged the acceleration of the merger process between HPAIC and HPMC, advising quick engagement with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to ensure progress.

