Walmart Eyes TikTok Investment Amidst Looming U.S. Ban

Walmart is actively considering becoming part of a consortium of investors interested in purchasing the popular social media platform TikTok, according to a report by ABC's Selina Wang.

This move comes as the Trump administration's deadline for the potential ban or sale of TikTok in the United States looms.

President Trump is anticipated to sign an executive order imminently to extend the deadline, giving the app more time to resolve its fate in the American market.

(With inputs from agencies.)