Walmart Eyes TikTok Investment Amidst Looming U.S. Ban
Walmart is exploring the possibility of joining a group of investors to purchase TikTok, as the deadline for the app's potential ban or sale in the U.S. approaches. President Trump is expected to sign an executive order to extend this deadline, according to ABC reporter Selina Wang.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:29 IST
Walmart is actively considering becoming part of a consortium of investors interested in purchasing the popular social media platform TikTok, according to a report by ABC's Selina Wang.
This move comes as the Trump administration's deadline for the potential ban or sale of TikTok in the United States looms.
President Trump is anticipated to sign an executive order imminently to extend the deadline, giving the app more time to resolve its fate in the American market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
