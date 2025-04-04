Himachal Pradesh to Honor Technical Education Trailblazers with Prestigious Awards

The Himachal Pradesh government has unveiled a new awards initiative aimed at recognizing outstanding teachers within the state's Technical Education Department. Annually timed with Teachers' Day on September 5, the awards will be presented by the Himachal Governor, featuring a medal, traditional Himachali cap or scarf, shawl, books, a memento, certificate, and citation.

A total of 10 accolades will be distributed across six categories every year. This decision, guided by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, seeks to acknowledge the vital role of educators in student development and promote a culture of excellence. The rewards aim to incentivize dedication, innovation, and exemplary service.

The award recognizes teachers making significant impact through teaching, mentoring, and community engagement. Nominees will be assessed based on academic excellence, research contribution, innovative methods, and more. The selection, involving a layered evaluation, excludes retired teachers and those under disciplinary review.

(With inputs from agencies.)