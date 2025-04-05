ByteDance in U.S. Talks Over TikTok Solution
ByteDance is currently in discussions with the U.S. government to find a potential solution for TikTok's operations in the U.S. However, despite ongoing talks, no agreement has been finalized.
ByteDance, the owner of popular social media platform TikTok, is in active discussions with the U.S. government.
These talks aim to establish a potential solution for TikTok's operations within the United States.
Although the discussions are ongoing, no formal agreement or resolution has been reached as of now.
(With inputs from agencies.)
