Impact of Upcoming Energy Department Job Cuts

The Energy Department has flagged thousands of federal roles as nonessential amid potential mass layoffs. Approximately 8,500 jobs could be cut as part of Trump's executive order, affecting functions like nuclear security. Lawmakers warn these reductions could endanger national security and elevate energy costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 00:33 IST
The Energy Department is potentially facing extensive job cuts, as identified through a document obtained by The Associated Press. These cuts, spurred by a directive under President Trump's executive order, label over 8,500 positions across the department and the National Nuclear Security Administration as nonessential.

While not all identified positions are guaranteed to be eliminated, the directive calls for federal agencies to propose consolidations in preparation for large-scale workforce reductions. As of now, neither the Energy Department nor the White House has officially commented on these potential cuts.

Critics, including Sen. Patty Murray and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, argue that such reductions could compromise security, increase energy costs, and hinder innovation. The department manages critical tasks beyond nuclear weapons, such as operating hydroelectric dams, modernizing the power grid, and providing energy grants. The majority of roles within the National Nuclear Security Administration are considered essential and remain unaffected by these proposed layoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

