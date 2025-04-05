Anant Ambani's Spiritual and Transformative Journey
Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, embarks on a profound 170-kilometre padayatra from Jamnagar to the sacred city of Dwarka. Despite facing health challenges, Anant embraces spirituality, covering 20 kilometres daily. His journey highlights his devotion and dual role as a spiritual seeker and business leader.
Anant Ambani, a director of Reliance Industries Limited, is undertaking a significant spiritual pilgrimage, traveling 170 kilometres on foot from Jamnagar to Dwarka. His journey reached its eighth day, with Ambani expressing his spiritual dedication as he prepares to bow before the revered deity, Dwarikadhish.
Since commencing this spiritual walk on March 29, Ambani has trekked approximately 20 kilometres per night, preparing to conclude his journey on April 8, coinciding with the eve of his 30th birthday. Alongside his personal spiritual quest, Ambani continues to encounter and inspire acts of reverence and solidarity from fellow travellers and locals along the way.
Despite the serious health challenges posed by Cushing's Syndrome, morbid obesity, asthma, and a severe lung condition, Ambani remains undeterred, chanting sacred texts such as the Hanuman Chalisa on his route. Beyond spirituality, he balances responsibilities as a key figure in Reliance Industries, overseeing major projects, and supporting religious causes.
