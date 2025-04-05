Left Menu

Tragic Double Crash in Karnataka: Five Dead and Multiple Injured

Two separate road accidents in Karnataka have claimed the lives of nine people in total, with many more injured. A van collided with a parked truck in Kalaburagi, killing five, while in Mandya, a family of four died when a bus rear-ended their car. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:37 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic sequence of events, two separate vehicular accidents in Karnataka have resulted in the death of nine individuals, according to local police. In the Kalaburagi district, a van collided with a stationary truck near Nelogi Cross at approximately 3:30 AM, leaving five dead and ten injured, officials confirmed.

The victims of the Kalaburagi accident were identified as residents of the Bagalkote district. Those injured in the incident have been transported to Kalaburagi Hospital. Superintendent of Police A Srinivasulu was on-scene to oversee the investigation into the accident's cause. Meanwhile, a case has been formally registered at the Nelogi police station as authorities await more details.

Not long before this incident, in the Mandya district, a family of four lost their lives after a state transport bus hit their car from behind on the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway. The car had slowed near the Tubinakere exit to avoid a toll, and one family member died at the scene, according to Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baldandi. The others were taken to a hospital, where they later died from their injuries. This case has been registered at the Mandya Rural police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

