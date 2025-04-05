Unveiling Synergy: Indian Army Advances Manned-Unmanned Teaming

In a significant leap towards modern warfare, the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has validated the concept of Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) during the recent Exercise SARVSHAKTI. The exercise demonstrated seamless integration of manned platforms with unmanned systems, marking a pivotal step in Multi-Domain Operations (MDO), according to a Defence Public Relations Office release.

Designed to boost interoperability, the exercise leveraged drones, autonomous systems, and AI-enabled platforms to enhance rapid decision-making and battlefield awareness. Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla of the Trishakti Corps emphasized the achievement as a testament to both technological progress and the evolving capabilities of the Indian soldier, setting a new standard for tech-enabled warfare.

Further highlighting advancements in tactical drones, the Fleur-De-Lis Brigade successfully tested a First Person View (FPV) drone equipped with kamikaze-role anti-tank munitions in Pathankot, Punjab. The collaboration with DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory signifies a first-of-its-kind development, advancing the Indian Army's drone warfare tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)