Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Leads Delegation to Prestigious IPU Assembly in Tashkent
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is leading a Parliamentary Delegation to the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Tashkent. The event from April 5-9, 2025, will see Birla addressing issues of social development and justice and interacting with global parliamentary leaders and the Indian community.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla heads a distinguished Indian parliamentary delegation to the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent. Scheduled from April 5-9, 2025, Birla will deliver a crucial speech on parliamentary action for social development and justice, underscoring India's commitment to these global issues.
The delegation includes high-ranking officials such as Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and prominent MPs like Bhartruhari Mahtab and Anurag Singh Thakur, among others. Their participation extends to various IPU bodies, emphasizing India's active role in international parliamentary dialogues.
Speaker Birla will also engage with Indian expatriates and students in Uzbekistan, further solidifying bilateral ties. Recently, Birla stressed the importance of clear legislative drafting during an international training program, highlighting its role in reducing legal disputes and promoting effective governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Call for Peace and Justice: Nagpur's Clash Under Scrutiny
Unveiling Maryland's Deep-Rooted Juvenile Justice Scandal
Senior lawyer urges Delhi HC chief justice to take action on reported 'huge cash recovery' from Justice Yashwant Varma's house.
Cash recovery: Delhi HC Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya shares senior lawyer's emotions that everybody is 'shaken' and 'demoralised' by incident.
Cash recovery incident: Justice Yashwant Varma did not hold court today, court master says division bench is on 'leave'.