Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Leads Delegation to Prestigious IPU Assembly in Tashkent

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is leading a Parliamentary Delegation to the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Tashkent. The event from April 5-9, 2025, will see Birla addressing issues of social development and justice and interacting with global parliamentary leaders and the Indian community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:55 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/@ombirlakota). Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla heads a distinguished Indian parliamentary delegation to the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent. Scheduled from April 5-9, 2025, Birla will deliver a crucial speech on parliamentary action for social development and justice, underscoring India's commitment to these global issues.

The delegation includes high-ranking officials such as Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and prominent MPs like Bhartruhari Mahtab and Anurag Singh Thakur, among others. Their participation extends to various IPU bodies, emphasizing India's active role in international parliamentary dialogues.

Speaker Birla will also engage with Indian expatriates and students in Uzbekistan, further solidifying bilateral ties. Recently, Birla stressed the importance of clear legislative drafting during an international training program, highlighting its role in reducing legal disputes and promoting effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

