IOS SAGAR: A Maritime Unity Mission
Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR, deploying from India's Karwar naval base, is set to enhance maritime ties with nine countries over a month. Under the mission named IOS SAGAR, the ship will engage in joint exercises and surveillance, highlighting India's commitment to regional maritime security.
In a bid to bolster regional maritime security, the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR set sail from Karwar's naval base, embarking on a month-long mission. This mission, named IOS SAGAR, will traverse the south-west Indian Ocean Region, visiting ports in Tanzania, Kenya, and Seychelles among others.
The mission showcases India's commitment to fostering strong maritime ties with its neighbors. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside key military figures, flagged off the mission, emphasizing the significance of such collaborative efforts. The initiative will include the Africa India Key Maritime Exercise (AIKEYME) held in Tanzania, aimed at uniting navies.
The initiative underscores India's role as a pivotal security partner in the Indian Ocean Region. With a crew comprising sailors from nine countries, IOS SAGAR aims to enhance interoperability through joint training focusing on firefighting, damage control, and other critical naval operations.
