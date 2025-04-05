Left Menu

IOS SAGAR: A Maritime Unity Mission

Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR, deploying from India's Karwar naval base, is set to enhance maritime ties with nine countries over a month. Under the mission named IOS SAGAR, the ship will engage in joint exercises and surveillance, highlighting India's commitment to regional maritime security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karwar | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:55 IST
IOS SAGAR: A Maritime Unity Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster regional maritime security, the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR set sail from Karwar's naval base, embarking on a month-long mission. This mission, named IOS SAGAR, will traverse the south-west Indian Ocean Region, visiting ports in Tanzania, Kenya, and Seychelles among others.

The mission showcases India's commitment to fostering strong maritime ties with its neighbors. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside key military figures, flagged off the mission, emphasizing the significance of such collaborative efforts. The initiative will include the Africa India Key Maritime Exercise (AIKEYME) held in Tanzania, aimed at uniting navies.

The initiative underscores India's role as a pivotal security partner in the Indian Ocean Region. With a crew comprising sailors from nine countries, IOS SAGAR aims to enhance interoperability through joint training focusing on firefighting, damage control, and other critical naval operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025