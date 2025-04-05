Left Menu

IndiGrid Unveils India's First Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage System

IndiGrid has introduced India's first regulated utility-scale battery energy storage system in Delhi. The 20 MW/40 MWh project, commissioned on schedule, is designed to enhance grid stability and improve renewable integration. This milestone project was awarded by BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:59 IST
IndiGrid has unveiled a significant advancement in India's energy sector with the commissioning of a regulated utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) in Delhi. Announced on Friday, the 20 MW/40 MWh project marks a milestone as India's maiden commercial BESS venture, launched under Kilokari BESS Pvt Ltd (KBPL).

The innovative energy storage system, capable of providing 20 MW of power backup for two hours, signifies a major step forward in grid stability and renewable integration. IndiGrid, the first infrastructure investment trust in the Indian power sector, was awarded the project by BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd in October 2023.

Harsh Shah, CEO and Whole Time Director of IndiGrid, emphasized the project's timely completion and adherence to budgetary constraints, alongside maintaining safety standards. This development underscores the importance of efficient energy storage and dispatch systems in contemporary power infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

