Uttarakhand CM Pushes for Economic Growth Through Strategic Budget Utilization

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged departments to utilize 80% of their budget by December, advocating resource mobilization for inclusive development. Emphasizing digital monitoring, Dhami stressed enhancing GST collections and prioritizing centrally funded projects, like Jal Jeevan Mission, to strengthen the state's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:04 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand instructed state departments on Saturday to utilize up to 80% of their budget allocations by December. During a review meeting at the Secretariat with the Finance Department, Dhami pushed for efforts to generate new revenue streams for the state's inclusive development. He emphasized that secretaries should regularly evaluate budget receipts and expenditures in line with targets.

The Chief Secretary will conduct monthly reviews, with the Chief Minister assessing progress quarterly. A digital system, Dhami advised, should be implemented to consistently monitor budget expenditure. He also called for enhanced efforts toward increasing the state's GST collections. Centrally funded schemes, especially those with a 90:10 or 70:30 central-state funding ratio, are to be prioritized, according to Dhami.

Dhami further urged the Planning and Finance Departments to hold regular meetings with other departments to ensure timely and correct budget utilization. Medium- and long-term plans are needed to bolster Uttarakhand's economy, aiming for a strong economic foundation by 2050. Innovation and AI were highlighted as key to this strategy. Dhami also cited the importance of analyzing the impact of state subsidies to guarantee they reach eligible recipients and stressed the need to boost sectors like education, health, and sports to develop human resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

