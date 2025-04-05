Tragic Discovery: Nepali Woman Found Deceased in Delhi Residence

In a grim discovery on Saturday morning, the police uncovered the decomposed body of a young Nepali woman inside a house in Delhi's Kishangarh Village. A PCR call had alerted authorities at 10:23 AM about a foul smell coming from the second floor of a building located at 132/9, Kishangarh.

Upon investigation, the deceased was identified as Nisha, aged approximately 25 to 30 years, who had been living at the address for the last seven months. Her father, Gopal, is a citizen of Nepal. The crime scene was meticulously examined by a team that collected photographic evidence as part of their inquiry.

Communications have been made with Nisha's family in Nepal while her body remains preserved at Safdarjung Hospital, awaiting an autopsy upon her relatives' arrival. An inquest under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been launched as detectives scrutinize Nisha's call records and area CCTV footage. A suspect, identified as Puneet, working as an auto/e-rickshaw driver, has been detained for further questioning as investigations continue.

More information is anticipated as the situation unfolds. (ANI)

