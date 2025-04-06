Left Menu

Cultural Fusion: Lok Sanvardhan Parv Sparks Vibrancy in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, joined by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, inaugurated the Lok Sanvardhan Parv in Srinagar. The event highlights regional diversity and addresses challenges, aiming to provide artisans and culinary experts from minority communities a platform to showcase their skills during the Tulip season.

Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, joined by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, launched the Lok Sanvardhan Parv in Srinagar. This festival celebrates the vibrant cultural diversity and rich artistic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir while also addressing critical regional challenges.

In his speech, Omar Abdullah emphasized India's diversity and the shared responsibility of its citizens in the nation's development. He remarked, "In our country, no two people share the same mindset, lifestyle, cuisine, or language. We all have a role in the nation's progress, and together, we will share in the development."

Abdullah highlighted the struggles faced by local artisans, especially in accessing broader markets, and noted the decline in younger generations' participation in traditional crafts. He urged Kiren Rijiju to extend support towards mitigating these challenges, pointing out the need for compassionate oversight in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly regarding unemployment and other pressing issues.

Abdullah appealed for support in making Jammu and Kashmir an equitable development partner, requesting Rijiju's assistance in advancing the region's proposals. The Lok Samvardhan Parv aims to provide a vibrant platform for artisans and culinary experts from minority communities, coinciding with Srinagar's Tulip season, enhancing exposure and opportunities.

The event, running until April 13, features over 100 artisans from 25 States and Union Territories. Sixteen culinary experts will offer a gastronomic journey with delicacies like Kashmiri wazwan, Gujarati, and regional specialties, attracting tourists and boosting market opportunities. (ANI)

