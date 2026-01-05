China-Pakistan Strategic Partnership Reaffirmed Amid Regional Challenges

China and Pakistan concluded their strategic dialogue, reaffirming their opposition to unilateral actions in South Asia and addressing key regional issues, including Kashmir. The talks, involving Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Isaq Dar, emphasized leveraging trilateral cooperation with Bangladesh for regional stability.

In a joint statement, both countries called for Afghanistan to dismantle terror organizations, denying Kabul's claims of harboring such groups. They highlighted the necessity of resolving disputes through dialogue. Additionally, the partnership aims to align development plans, launching a version 2.0 of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

China commended Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorism, reiterating its support for Pakistan's sovereignty and regional role. The nations plan commemorative activities for their diplomatic relationship's 75th anniversary, underscoring their ironclad partnership and strategic commitments to peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)