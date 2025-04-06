Ayodhya Illuminates in Spiritual Splendor for Ram Navami

In a striking display of spiritual fervor, Ayodhya shimmered with the light of over 2.5 lakh earthen lamps on the Saryu River's banks during Ram Navami. The Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat became a focal point for thousands as they gathered for the grand Sandhya Aarti, with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants resonating throughout the city. The atmosphere evoked memories of Deepotsav, the famed festival of lights during Diwali.

The majority of the diyas, about 2 lakh, adorned the steps of the ghat and its environs, presenting a captivating visual spectacle. The nearing completion of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was celebrated with extravagant lights and floral decorations, enhancing the day's festive spirit.

A celestial highlight unfolded as the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple experienced the 'Surya Tilak', where a beam of sunlight illuminated Ram Lalla's forehead precisely at noon, forming a divine tilak. Priests seized this rare, spiritually significant moment with prayer offerings.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his heartfelt Ram Navami wishes on social media platform X, honoring Lord Shri Ram as the epitome of India's unity in diversity. He conveyed greetings to Rama devotees and residents of the state, reflecting on Ram's integral place in India's faith and philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)