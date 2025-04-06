Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: A Harmonious Ram Navami in Bengal

The Ram Navami celebrations in Bengal showcased communal harmony, as TMC leader Kunal Ghosh and BJP figures participated alongside Muslims. The event, defined by inclusivity, emphasized peace amid religious tension, drawing commendation from Governor Bose for maintaining tranquility and cooperation among communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:07 IST
Unity in Diversity: A Harmonious Ram Navami in Bengal
TMC's Kunal Ghosh, Muslim community members participate in Ram Navami procession. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable demonstration of communal harmony, the Ram Navami celebrations in Bengal saw participants from diverse backgrounds, including Muslims and political leaders, come together to mark the festival. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh noted the significance of this unity, urging the nation to observe the cooperative spirit that defines 'Mamata Banerjee's Bengal Model.'

The event witnessed prominent figures such as Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty joining the processions, illustrating a broad participation. In Purba Medinipur, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari highlighted the strong Hindu turnout, with visuals capturing exuberant crowds chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' during the procession.

A vibrant scene unfolded as Muslim youth actively partook in the festivities by distributing water and flowers, embodying the event's inclusive spirit. Governor CV Ananda Bose lauded the peaceful proceedings, commending all parties involved for their efforts in maintaining harmony amid rising religious tensions across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

