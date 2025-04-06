Unity in Diversity: A Harmonious Ram Navami in Bengal

In a remarkable demonstration of communal harmony, the Ram Navami celebrations in Bengal saw participants from diverse backgrounds, including Muslims and political leaders, come together to mark the festival. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh noted the significance of this unity, urging the nation to observe the cooperative spirit that defines 'Mamata Banerjee's Bengal Model.'

The event witnessed prominent figures such as Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty joining the processions, illustrating a broad participation. In Purba Medinipur, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari highlighted the strong Hindu turnout, with visuals capturing exuberant crowds chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' during the procession.

A vibrant scene unfolded as Muslim youth actively partook in the festivities by distributing water and flowers, embodying the event's inclusive spirit. Governor CV Ananda Bose lauded the peaceful proceedings, commending all parties involved for their efforts in maintaining harmony amid rising religious tensions across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)