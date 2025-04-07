Stock Selloff: Market Reels After Tariff Shocker

The U.S. stock futures experienced a significant drop late Sunday, hinting at continued market volatility after the Trump administration's unexpected tariff announcement last week wiped out trillions in equity value.

Anticipating another turbulent week, investors noticed S&P 500 E-minis down by 4%, Dow E-minis down by 3.8%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis down by 4.6% as of Sunday evening. This decline follows a substantial two-day loss where the S&P 500 plummeted 10.5%, erasing around $5 trillion in market value.

Financial analysts like Mark Malek from Siebert Financial predict temporary gains but warn they may not sustain as the reality of the tariffs, alongside quarterly earnings, sets in. Meanwhile, some traders foresee intermittent market rebounds, though enduring recovery could be weeks away.

