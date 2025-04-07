Left Menu

Stock Selloff: Market Reels After Tariff Shocker

U.S. stock futures dropped sharply as a week of volatility loomed, following the Trump administration's unexpected tariff announcement. The S&P 500 saw a massive drop, losing trillions in market value. Experts predict some gains but caution against their sustainability amidst ongoing market uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 05:18 IST
Stock Selloff: Market Reels After Tariff Shocker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. stock futures experienced a significant drop late Sunday, hinting at continued market volatility after the Trump administration's unexpected tariff announcement last week wiped out trillions in equity value.

Anticipating another turbulent week, investors noticed S&P 500 E-minis down by 4%, Dow E-minis down by 3.8%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis down by 4.6% as of Sunday evening. This decline follows a substantial two-day loss where the S&P 500 plummeted 10.5%, erasing around $5 trillion in market value.

Financial analysts like Mark Malek from Siebert Financial predict temporary gains but warn they may not sustain as the reality of the tariffs, alongside quarterly earnings, sets in. Meanwhile, some traders foresee intermittent market rebounds, though enduring recovery could be weeks away.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025