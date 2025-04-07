Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals Unveils Alarming HoN 2025 Insights, Urging Preventive Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals released the fifth edition of its Health of the Nation 2025 report, emphasizing the need for preventive healthcare. The study highlights undiagnosed chronic conditions, rising obesity, and metabolic diseases in India, urging a shift from reactive to proactive care. The report identifies critical health challenges and suggests integrated health strategies.

Updated: 07-04-2025 10:13 IST
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises (Image: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an urgent call for proactive health measures, Apollo Hospitals unveiled its fifth Health of the Nation 2025 (HoN-2025) report, warning against waiting for symptoms before seeking medical care. Based on screenings of over 2.5 million people, the report uncovers widespread undiagnosed chronic issues, such as hypertension and diabetes, without visible symptoms. These findings challenge the conventional symptom-led healthcare approach, marking a clear departure towards preventive models.

The report draws insights from the Apollo ecosystem's data, integrating electronic medical records, clinical evaluations, and AI-driven risk analysis. A deeper dive into the data reveals significant public health concerns, including the surge in fatty liver disease, health deterioration in post-menopausal women, and climbing obesity rates among children, emphasizing a transition from reactive to preventive care strategies.

Apollo Hospitals' leaders highlight the modern lifestyle's contribution to rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as obesity and hypertension, now affecting younger populations. With over 4,50,000 individuals recorded as hypertensive, the report advises standardized blood pressure monitoring and public health campaigns to make blood pressure checks routine. Apollo's ProHealth program demonstrates effective preventive methods, showing improved health outcomes through early interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

