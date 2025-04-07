Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue at Mayur Vihar Metro: Boy Found Hanging

A boy was discovered hanging from Mayur Vihar metro station's railing, triggering a swift response from Delhi Police and fire services. Uncertainty persists over the incident's nature—whether an accident or a suicide attempt. Rescue efforts continue as authorities gather more information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a boy was found hanging from the railing of Mayur Vihar metro station at noon on Monday, leading to immediate rescue operations by Delhi Police and fire services.

The incident came to light following an alert received by the Police Control Room. Rescue teams swiftly arrived on the scene, working diligently to assist the young boy.

Authorities expressed uncertainty regarding the circumstances leading to the boy's predicament. "It's unclear if this was an attempted suicide or an unfortunate accident. Efforts are ongoing to rescue him," stated the police, noting that further details are being sought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

