Dramatic Rescue at Mayur Vihar Metro: Boy Found Hanging

In a dramatic turn of events, a boy was found hanging from the railing of Mayur Vihar metro station at noon on Monday, leading to immediate rescue operations by Delhi Police and fire services.

The incident came to light following an alert received by the Police Control Room. Rescue teams swiftly arrived on the scene, working diligently to assist the young boy.

Authorities expressed uncertainty regarding the circumstances leading to the boy's predicament. "It's unclear if this was an attempted suicide or an unfortunate accident. Efforts are ongoing to rescue him," stated the police, noting that further details are being sought.

(With inputs from agencies.)