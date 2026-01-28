Crisis in Kashmir: Fire Services Battle Manpower Shortage

The Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services is currently facing a severe shortage of manpower, with nearly 41% of its sanctioned positions remaining unfilled. Out of a total authorized strength of 3,639, a staggering 1,490 posts are vacant, a recent RTI query has revealed.

This shortage comes in the wake of the dismissal of 103 officers in December of last year due to revealed irregularities in their hiring. Over the years, operational and senior ranks have been significantly depleted, with more than half of the posts of firemen and firemen drivers unoccupied. The fire department cautions that such a shortfall jeopardizes its ability to manage emergencies effectively.

RTI activist Raman Kumar Sharma indicated that immediate action is crucial for tackling this issue and ensuring comprehensive fire emergency responses. Strengthening the department is not only imperative for addressing current inadequacies but also for bolstering overall readiness and response efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)