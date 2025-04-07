Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heatwave: Yellow Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded the alarm for a looming heatwave expected to affect the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours. The alert, particularly for Solan, Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra districts, comes as temperatures climb 3 to 6 degrees above the seasonal norm, as reported by the Shimla Meteorological Centre.

In a conversation with ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, detailed the heatwave alert, noting significant temperature hikes in areas like Bhuntar, where the mercury touched 32.8°C, a full seven degrees over the average. Similarly, Sundernagar is witnessing high temperatures amidst clear weather conditions.

While the heatwave grips certain parts, a respite may be on the horizon with the approach of a Western Disturbance expected by April 9. This weather change could usher in light rain across districts such as Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti, with rainfall and thunderstorms likely in areas including Shimla and Sirmaur by April 10 and 11. Temperatures in lower regions like Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur remain on par with normal, but heightened vigilance remains crucial for affected districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)