Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heatwave: Yellow Alert Issued
The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for lower Himachal Pradesh as temperatures soar above normal. Parts of Kangra, Solan, Kullu, and Mandi are affected. Relief may arrive with a Western Disturbance bringing rain from April 9. Temperatures remain high across the state, with varying impacts.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded the alarm for a looming heatwave expected to affect the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours. The alert, particularly for Solan, Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra districts, comes as temperatures climb 3 to 6 degrees above the seasonal norm, as reported by the Shimla Meteorological Centre.
In a conversation with ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, detailed the heatwave alert, noting significant temperature hikes in areas like Bhuntar, where the mercury touched 32.8°C, a full seven degrees over the average. Similarly, Sundernagar is witnessing high temperatures amidst clear weather conditions.
While the heatwave grips certain parts, a respite may be on the horizon with the approach of a Western Disturbance expected by April 9. This weather change could usher in light rain across districts such as Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti, with rainfall and thunderstorms likely in areas including Shimla and Sirmaur by April 10 and 11. Temperatures in lower regions like Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur remain on par with normal, but heightened vigilance remains crucial for affected districts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IMD
- heatwave
- Himachal Pradesh
- weather alert
- temperature
- Shimla
- Kangra
- Kullu
- Mandi
- Western Disturbance
ALSO READ
Thunderstorms and Rising Temperatures: A Weather Update for Odisha
Narrow Escape For Prominent Passengers in Shimla Airport Mishap
Delhi Scorches Under Record High March Temperatures
Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives in Shimla Gorge Plunge
India Braces for Intense Heatwave as Temperatures Soar Above Normal