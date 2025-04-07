Left Menu

Delhi HC Grants Interim Protection to ASI in Dowry Death Case

The Delhi High Court has provided interim protection from arrest to a Delhi Police ASI accused in a dowry death case. The case involves the alleged murder of a woman by her husband in the UK, who has since fled and remains absconding. Further hearing is scheduled for May 14, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has extended interim protection from arrest to an assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police, accused in a dowry death case. His earlier plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by the trial court on April 1. The case pertains to the alleged murder of a woman in the UK by her husband, who subsequently absconded.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, presiding over the plea filed by the accused ASI, the victim's husband's uncle, requested the Delhi Police to submit their response within three weeks. The next session is scheduled for May 14, 2025. The police have requested additional time to prepare a status report.

"List on 14.05.2025. In the meantime, no coercive action should be taken against the petitioner, but he must cooperate with investigations," ordered Justice Krishna on April 4. The ASI was represented by advocate Siddharth Yadav, who contended that the FIR's allegations are retaliatory and unsupported, citing the ASI's financial support for the victim's UK visa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

